Raub Brock Capital Management LP Buys 27 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,845.5% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000.

IVV traded down $2.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $416.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,892. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.92 and a twelve month high of $419.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $396.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

