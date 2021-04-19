Raub Brock Capital Management LP Cuts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 4.0% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $25,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in S&P Global by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $376.54. 24,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,442. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.92 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $350.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.54.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

