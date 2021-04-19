Raub Brock Capital Management LP Invests $28.22 Million in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 316,599 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,215,000. D.R. Horton makes up about 4.5% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of D.R. Horton at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in D.R. Horton by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 143,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 47,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,801. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $97.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.73.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,509. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on DHI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.48.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

