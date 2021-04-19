Raymond James Analysts Give NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) a C$6.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of NanoXplore from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of GRA stock opened at C$4.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$641.34 million and a PE ratio of -66.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.51. NanoXplore has a 12 month low of C$1.31 and a 12 month high of C$4.86.

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$17.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NanoXplore will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

