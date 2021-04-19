Raymond James Begins Coverage on Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.15.

NYSE PLD opened at $112.56 on Friday. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $80.12 and a fifty-two week high of $113.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

