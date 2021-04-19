Raymond James Boosts Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $155.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AJG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.53.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $136.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $73.66 and a 52-week high of $137.44.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 112.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at $9,113,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

