Raymond James Cuts Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$5.75

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.02.

TSE:CPG traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$4.78. 1,203,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,159,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.59. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.20 and a 1 year high of C$5.86. The company has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.42.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$447.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.4879794 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

