Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Susquehanna

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.34% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX stock opened at $78.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average is $69.84. The firm has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.