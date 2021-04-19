RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 156,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $201,052.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,289 shares in the company, valued at $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $20.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.