RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 156,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.
In other news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $201,052.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,289 shares in the company, valued at $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $20.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.
RBB Bancorp Company Profile
RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
