Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for 2.5% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 516,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $322,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 35,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1,878.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,953,000 after acquiring an additional 468,162 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

NYSE O traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.22. 59,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $67.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.94%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.