Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Up 42.4% in March

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,355,200 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the March 15th total of 951,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RBGLY shares. BNP Paribas lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Societe Generale raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,678. The company has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.64. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.03.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

