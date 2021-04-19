Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Short Interest Update

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 880,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $2,504,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 173,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 82,850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,468,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RRR traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $33.96. 13,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.67. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

RRR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

