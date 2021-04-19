Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Hits New 12-Month High at $359.00

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Shares of Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 359 ($4.69) and last traded at GBX 358 ($4.68), with a volume of 23574 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 356 ($4.65).

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. The company has a market cap of £879.78 million and a P/E ratio of 104.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 305.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 255.64.

About Redde Northgate (LON:REDD)

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

Comments


