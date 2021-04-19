Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Redfin worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth about $9,568,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Redfin by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,618,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Redfin by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Redfin by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth about $6,895,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $66.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -132.06 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,140.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $234,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,243.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,048 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.