Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Receives $143.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on RBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 484.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 101,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

RBC stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.97. The company had a trading volume of 216,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Regal Beloit has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $159.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $780.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.19 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Regal Beloit will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

