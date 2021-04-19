Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

Regions Financial stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $22.61.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,502,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,533,000 after purchasing an additional 348,680 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 594.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $178,574,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,920,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,791,000 after acquiring an additional 298,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

