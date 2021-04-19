Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.55.
Regions Financial stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $22.61.
In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,502,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,533,000 after purchasing an additional 348,680 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 594.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $178,574,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,920,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,791,000 after acquiring an additional 298,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
