Regis Management CO LLC Cuts Stock Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Regis Management CO LLC cut its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,195 shares during the quarter. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $76,963.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,146,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,071,294 shares of company stock valued at $32,759,197 over the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SI-BONE stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,869. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

