Regis Management CO LLC Purchases Shares of 575 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $5.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $381.02. 2,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,783. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.33. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $220.85 and a 52-week high of $388.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.