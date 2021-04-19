Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

REMYY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rémy Cointreau from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of REMYY stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 75.07 and a beta of 0.20. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $20.32.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

