Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives $215.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $168.00) on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $1,523,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,192,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,382 shares of company stock worth $9,056,388. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,850,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Repligen by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,606,000 after buying an additional 320,301 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $55,632,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,746,000 after acquiring an additional 214,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,336,000 after purchasing an additional 82,748 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.38. 2,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,447. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $102.13 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.41 and a 200-day moving average of $194.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

