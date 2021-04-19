Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $4.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.77. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,725.00 target price on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 price objective (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,437.00 to $1,462.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,566.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,535.04 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $772.01 and a 1 year high of $1,579.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,447.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,385.10. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 183.62, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,028 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,555,057,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,617,000 after acquiring an additional 39,383 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,121,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

