Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Eagle Materials (EXP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP) in the last few weeks:

4/12/2021 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2021 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/31/2021 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $135.00 to $160.00.

3/8/2021 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:EXP opened at $143.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.88. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $144.78.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,201,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,085 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Powers sold 29,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $3,471,960.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670,587.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,093 shares of company stock worth $17,242,848. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

