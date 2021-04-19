Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 342,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,622 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $45,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $133.73 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.76.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

