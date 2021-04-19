Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Yum! Brands worth $42,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 283,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $1,102,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $118.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average of $104.64. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $118.97.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.95.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

