Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the March 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 485,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Shares of RYTM opened at $19.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.57. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RYTM. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David P. Meeker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $201,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 111,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,626.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,491,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,542,000 after acquiring an additional 105,395 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,342,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,102,000 after acquiring an additional 767,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,195,000 after acquiring an additional 91,754 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,617,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,821,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

