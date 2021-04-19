Ripio Credit Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.46 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $70.46 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00015387 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00042349 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000487 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

