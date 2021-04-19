Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) traded up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. 3,544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,668,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAD. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth about $14,460,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,211,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,675,000 after buying an additional 337,562 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,701,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after acquiring an additional 231,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

