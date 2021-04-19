RLJ Lodging Trust Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust in a report released on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.30). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RLJ. Truist Securities raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

RLJ stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 36.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 35.6% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 76,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,240,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,783,000 after acquiring an additional 20,398 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,197,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 317,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

