Robert W. Baird Lowers iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $80.00

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.03% from the company’s current price.

IRTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $90.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.25 and a 200-day moving average of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $77.43 and a one year high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $1,238,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Analyst Recommendations for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

