Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Acquires 13,330 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,556 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after buying an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,893,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,047,000 after buying an additional 3,173,259 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

TJX traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.44. 26,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,623,856. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $71.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average is $64.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

