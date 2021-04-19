Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 860 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $78.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.23 and its 200 day moving average is $69.08. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

