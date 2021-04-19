Rothschild Investment Corp IL Reduces Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Shares of EMR opened at $92.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.76. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $48.64 and a 12 month high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.