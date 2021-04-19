Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 250 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 5.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of OLED stock opened at $229.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.13. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $130.35 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 102.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $141.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.13.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.