RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Analysts expect that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will announce sales of $1.68 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.72 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $6.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

RPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. RPM International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

In other news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $170,943.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $454,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,588 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in RPM International by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RPM traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.08. 714,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,467. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.62. RPM International has a 1-year low of $62.39 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

