Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$28.50 at Scotiabank

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$28.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.64.

Russel Metals stock opened at C$28.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.21. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$13.20 and a 1 year high of C$28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$674.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 389.74%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

