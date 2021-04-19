SAFE DEAL Trading Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $362,191.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.79 or 0.00008860 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00060207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.74 or 0.00269581 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,711.54 or 1.17845701 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00023910 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.00 or 0.00924830 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.78 or 0.00600733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 480,528 coins and its circulating supply is 453,386 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.