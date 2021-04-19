Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

SAFRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safran from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

SAFRY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.90. 48,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,210. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.51. Safran has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $37.88.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

