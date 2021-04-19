Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $250.00 at Raymond James

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAIA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $202.00 target price (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.36.

Get Saia alerts:

SAIA stock opened at $242.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.28 and its 200 day moving average is $186.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $247.60.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $754,391.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,866.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Saia by 1,093.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,077,000 after acquiring an additional 765,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth $62,669,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Saia by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,034,000 after purchasing an additional 331,841 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Saia by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 159,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $723,039,000 after purchasing an additional 154,491 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.