Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €25.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.14 ($28.41).

Salzgitter stock opened at €27.98 ($32.92) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.45. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €8.51 ($10.01) and a 1-year high of €28.60 ($33.65). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

