Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SZGPY. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Salzgitter from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of SZGPY stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. Salzgitter has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

