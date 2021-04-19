Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Salzgitter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Baader Bank raised shares of Salzgitter from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZGPY remained flat at $$3.38 during midday trading on Monday. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,253. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.22. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.38.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

