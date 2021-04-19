Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Short Interest Down 18.2% in March

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 13,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the 4th quarter valued at $515,000.

Sanara MedTech stock opened at $30.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sanara MedTech has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $230.41 million, a PE ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 2.43.

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

