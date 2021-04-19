Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Short Interest Down 18.2% in March

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 13,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the 4th quarter valued at $515,000.

Sanara MedTech stock opened at $30.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sanara MedTech has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $230.41 million, a PE ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 2.43.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit