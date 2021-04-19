Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Short Interest Update

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 948,400 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 1,299,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 178.9 days.

SAPIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Saputo from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Saputo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Saputo in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

SAPIF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.78. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05. Saputo has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $31.78.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

