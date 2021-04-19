Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Short Interest Update

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 948,400 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 1,299,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 178.9 days.

SAPIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Saputo from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Saputo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Saputo in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

SAPIF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.78. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05. Saputo has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $31.78.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

