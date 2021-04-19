SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Shares Down 7.8%

Shares of SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.79 and last traded at $16.79. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This is a positive change from SBM Offshore’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%.

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, life extension, and demobilization of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, LNG regasification to power vessels, floating offshore wind and wave energy convertor systems, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

