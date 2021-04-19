Scala Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last seven days, Scala has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $5.41 million and approximately $42,108.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00063786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $155.36 or 0.00280752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004384 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00025898 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.46 or 0.00682091 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,216.65 or 0.99780609 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.71 or 0.00870485 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,768,764,114 coins and its circulating supply is 9,968,764,114 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

