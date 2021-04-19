Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SHLAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf cut Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Schindler in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of Schindler stock traded up $8.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $308.00. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.41 and a 200-day moving average of $277.03. Schindler has a 1 year low of $212.55 and a 1 year high of $308.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

