Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the March 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Schneider Electric S.E. accounts for 2.0% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Schneider Electric S.E. were worth $18,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $164.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.17. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $81.69 and a one year high of $165.43.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.