Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 385,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 650,104 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,220,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 45,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $39.24. 24,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,294. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.67.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

