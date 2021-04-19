Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Short Interest Update

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,200 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the March 15th total of 509,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 100.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 25,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWM stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.52. 5,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,700. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

