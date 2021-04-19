Scotiabank Boosts MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target to $8.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

MEGEF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities raised shares of MEG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.13.

MEGEF stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

